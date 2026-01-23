16-year-old among 52 persons being investigated for fraudulent SIM card registration

A week-long enforcement operation resulted in 52 individuals being investigated for their suspected involvement in registering SIM cards for illicit purposes.

In a statement on Friday (Jan 23), the police said that the operation was carried out between Jan 8 and Jan 16 by officers from the Anti-Scam Command and the seven Police Land Divisions.

Twenty-two men and 13 women, aged between 16 and 38, were arrested during the operation while another 17 individuals are assisting with investigations.

Those involved were allegedly instructed to purchase SIM cards in bulk from different retailers in exchange for cash rewards between $15 and $20 per SIM card, said the police.

In total, between 30 and 69 registered SIM cards were handed over to the syndicate's courier.

According to the police, local SIM cards are typically exploited by criminal syndicates as a channel of communication for scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice, among other illicit activities.

Those convicted of knowingly providing a registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain will face a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The police also urged members of the public to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or make a report at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in the registration of SIM cards for illicit purposes.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

[[nid:728609]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com