16-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing motorcycle in Tampines

A 16-year-old male teenager was arrested on Monday (May 11) for his suspected involvement in the theft of a motorcycle in Tampines.

In a press release on May 12, the police said they received a report at about 2.10pm on May 10 that a motorcycle parked in the vicinity of Tampines Street 45 had allegedly been stolen.

With the aid of images from police cameras and follow-up investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested him.

The stolen motorcycle has since been recovered.

The teenager is expected to be charged in court on May 13 with the offence of theft of motor vehicle. If found guilty, he faces an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com