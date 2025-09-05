17 arrested in vice raids at MacPherson, Jalan Besar, Geylang

Sixteen women and one man, aged between 21 and 41, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

Between Sept 3 and 4, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Police Division and Bedok Police Division conducted raids in the vicinity of MacPherson Road, King George’s Avenue and Sims Avenue, resulting in the arrests.

Cash amounting to more than $2,000, mobile phones and vice-related paraphernalia were seized.

The 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly collecting earnings from vice-related activities which violates Section 146(1) of the Women’s Charter 1961.

Under the Women’s Charter 1961, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed for a term not exceeding seven years and shall also be liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000.

Investigations against the 16 women are ongoing.

The police said they will continue to take "tough enforcement action" against those involved in syndicated vice activities.

Last month, 18 women, aged between 20 and 41, and a 35-year-old man were arrested following police raids in Orchard and MacPherson.

