17-year-old boy dies after fire in Yishun HDB flat

SINGAPORE — A 17-year-old boy died on Sunday (June 11) after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Yishun a day earlier.

A police spokesman on Sunday said that the teenager was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He subsequently died from his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Saturday that it found the boy unconscious in the smoke-logged unit on the 12th floor at Block 783 Yishun Ring Road.

He was carried out of the unit by firefighters and taken to the ground floor. SCDF's emergency medical services personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and took him to the hospital.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 8.55pm on Saturday. Upon arrival, fire was raging inside the unit and firefighters had to make a forced entry.

The fire involved contents of a bedroom and was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet. About 50 persons from neighbouring units were also evacuated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

