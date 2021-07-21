179 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on July 21 with 130 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 179 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday (July 21) afternoon, of which 130 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster. Eight cases belong to the KTV cluster.

80 cases are linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 69 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance. 30 cases are unlinked

Among the cases are four seniors above 70 years of age who are unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, the ministry added.

There are also two imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, there are 181 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

