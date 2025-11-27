18-year-old among 8 caught in vape enforcement operations at all institutes of higher learning

An 18-year-old was among eight persons caught for e-vaporiser related offences during joint enforcement operations, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 27).

The eight are between the ages of 18 and 24.

MOE said that Health Sciences Authority (HSA) enforcement officers and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) campus security personnel carried out the operation at and in the vicinity of all 12 IHLs from Sept 8 to Nov 14.

Nineteen e-vaporisers and related components were seized, added MOE.

All persons were issued fines on the spot.

In September, a 24-year-old was found in possession of two e-vaporisers and related components during the operation, said MOE.

It added that he faced institution-based disciplinary action and will undergo mandatory counselling, on top of fines imposed by HSA.

"Besides the penalty imposed by HSA for vaping offences, IHLs will mete out disciplinary measures through institution-based disciplinary frameworks, which have been strengthened to align with the stricter national posture against vaping," said MOE.

[[nid:725822]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com