19-year-old motorcyclist in fatal Lentor Avenue accident had planned to marry this year

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving an SBS Transit bus and a lorry at Lentor Avenue on Friday (Feb 2).

Police stated that they were alerted to the accident at about 1.40pm, which took place in the direction towards Yio Chu Kang Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

According to Shin Min Daily News, readers had reported a jam on the three-lane road with only a single lane passable to traffic.

A blue tent was also sighted.

Reporters from Shin Min who arrived at the site stated that the accident had happened in front of the bus stop, with the jam stretching about 1 kilometre.

They observed that the right headlight of the bus involved in the accident was damaged and a part of the bumper had fallen off.

A motorcycle was seen overturned at the side of the road, along with a helmet and other items believed to belong to the deceased. A stationary lorry was also spotted nearby.

According to Shin Min, four people rushed to the scene after about an hour. One of them, a young woman, was seen covering her face as she cried and hugged another person in the group. The deceased's father arrived about 45 minutes later.

[[nid:668890]]

When interviewed, a man who accompanied the woman told Shin Min reporters that the deceased was his "future son-in-law" and the crying woman is his daughter.

He believed the deceased had been travelling to school when the accident occurred.

The man added that the couple had known each other since secondary school and started dating two years ago.

The pair were also planning to register their marriage at the end of this year, Shin Min reported.

Said the man: "He had planned that after graduating from ITE this year, they would register their marriage before he went on to serve national service, but now those plans are dashed."

According to Shin Min, police stated that a 35-year-old lorry driver was assisting in investigations.

Responding to queries, an SBS Transit spokesperson expressed their condolences and added that no one on the bus was injured in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Girl, 12, dies after being hit by van in Taman Jurong

candicecai@asiaone.com