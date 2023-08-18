$1.90 takeaway charge shocks woman who ordered 2 packets of biryani from Banana Leaf Apolo

Some say good food comes at a price. But how much is too much?

Nermala Balasupramaniam took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page last Friday (Aug 11) after her recent visit to an Indian restaurant cost her $43 for two packets of biryani.

Nermala posted a photo showing the receipt for her purchase made on Thursday evening at Banana Leaf Apolo's E!Avenue outlet at Pasir Ris and wrote: "Biryani so expensive at Banana Leaf Apolo! 2 packets mutton biryani at $38. Still charge $1.90 for packing."

From the receipt shared, a packet of mutton dum biryani cost $19 at Banana Leaf Apolo, and Nermala ordered two, which amounted to $38.

Since it was a takeaway order, Nermala was not charged a 10 per cent service charge but only the 8 per cent GST charge.

Expecting a reasonable charge for takeaway, Nermala was taken aback when she saw that she was charged 5 per cent of the meal which was $1.90.

A quick check on Banana Leaf Apolo's online menu on its website shows that "prices are subject to prevailing GST and 10 per cent service charge", with no mention of takeaway charges.

When contacted by AsiaOne, Banana Leaf Apolo stated: "Takeaway purchases made at the restaurant will be charged 5 per cent and it will be made known to the customer during payment."

Similar to Banana Leaf Apolo, other restaurants such as Muthu's Curry do charge 5 per cent for takeaway, while others like Anjappar do not.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nermala for comment.

Netizens chimed in on Nermala's post, agreeing that $1.90 for takeaway is expensive and even more so paying $19 for a packet of biryani. Some also said that it was their first time hearing of such charges for takeaway.

On the other hand, some commenters found it reasonable and "normal" for a restaurant to be charging 5 per cent for takeaway.

A user even asked if the portion sizes were bigger because of the higher takeaway price, to which Nermala replied: "No portion increase."

Another user also commented that they have had a similar encounter at Joji's Diner, which charges 10 per cent service charge for takeaway orders.

The user wrote: "Food order at Joji's Diner for 2 mains was about $35 so the takeaway charge is $3.50 (yes, GST applicable too). There was no notice to indicate that 10 per cent service charge was in-lieu of takeaway charge. If it was indicated — I would have not even placed the order."

"Perhaps need to be mindful and ask eating places how much is charged for takeaway, especially for those which do not indicate upfront and simply slap [you] with additional costs," the user added.

