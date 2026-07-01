Bikers step in to escort woman riding PMA off TPE: 'Grateful she made it to safety'

What began as a normal morning ride turned into an opportunity to be good Samaritans as two bikers accompanied an elderly woman riding her personal mobility aid (PMA) off the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Sunday (June 28).

Motorcyclist CK Keong said he was riding towards Punggol at around 10.36am when he spotted another motorcyclist escorting an elderly woman riding her PMA along the expressway exit.

The delivery rider told AsiaOne that he "instinctively" worked together with the other motorcyclist, accompanying him and the elderly woman from behind to divert any oncoming traffic away from them.

"We coordinated our movements without any communication," said Keong. "Our only priority was to ensure that the elderly lady reached the pedestrian walkway safely."

Together, they shielded her from traffic and stayed with her until she reached the nearby pedestrian walkway.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@lc.zai/video/7656297146303483152?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc[/embed]

After escorting her off the expressway and onto the pedestrian path, the two riders "simply exchanged a respectful nod to acknowledge each other's efforts before continuing on [their] separate ways".

'Grateful she made it to safety'

Keong told AsiaOne that he decided to help by positioning himself behind the woman "to provide additional protection" as it was "very difficult to see" her because of her small stature.

He posted the dashcam footage from his motorcycle to TikTok on the same day, writing how he hoped that the elderly woman's family would see it.

"If you are her family, please take good care of her and remind her not to ride her PMA on the expressway again," said the biker. "We are simply grateful that she made it to safety."

Several netizens left comments on Keong's video, which has over 20,000 views, applauding both bikers for their benevolence.

Keong expressed how he was just glad he could "help prevent what could have been a serious accident".

"I hope this incident reminds everyone to stay alert on the roads and to lend a helping hand whenever it is safe to do so," said the 40-year-old.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com