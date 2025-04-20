2 caterers owned by same company fined after 273 fall ill from unsafe food

Two Singapore catering companies owned by the same parent company were fined after a total of 273 people fell ill in separate incidents linked to poor food safety practices.

The incidents occurred in November 2023.

Continental Delight Catering Services and Elsie's Kitchen Catering Services were fined $1,000 and $500 respectively on April 16, according to a statement by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Both companies are owned by Hesed & Emet Holdings, which has a central kitchen located at 21 Second Chin Bee Road.

In November 2023, the SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports that 107 people were affected by gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by Continental Delight Catering Services.

Investigations conducted at its premise at 21 Second Chin Bee Road #01-02 uncovered multiple food safety lapses, including a damaged hot-holding metal cabinet that may have failed to keep food at safe temperatures.

According to SFA, a food sample taken from the site also failed SFA's food safety test.

Continental Delight had its operations suspended from Nov 22 to 30. The company was ordered to dispose of all cooked food, ingredients, perishable items and intermediate food products.

SFA also directed the caterer to rectify the lapses and improve the cleanliness of its premises.

In a separate incident during the same month, 166 people reported having gastroenteritis after eating food prepared by Elsie's Kitchen.

A joint investigation conducted by MOH and SFA at their premises at 21 Second Chin Bee Road #01-01 revealed two damaged hot-holding cabinets.

No hospitalisations were reported in either outbreak.

SFA has since reminded food operators to adhere strictly to food hygiene and safety standards, adding that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

