2 Chinese nationals arrested for housebreaking and theft at Bukit Timah and Buona Vista landed estates

Within six hours of a case of housebreaking and theft at a landed house in Bukit Timah getting reported on Wednesday (Dec 18), the police arrested two Chinese nationals who are in Singapore on social visit passes.

The two men, aged 38 and 52, are suspected of breaking into the house along Greenleaf View to commit theft on Monday night when the unit was empty.

Police canvassed security cameras within and around the unit, including police cameras, to identify the suspects.

They were arrested at about 6pm on Wednesday at a hotel along Joo Chiat Road.

Two watches valued at about $8,800, a branded pouch valued at about $5,000, an assortment of jewellery, and about $3,750 in cash were recovered from them.

It was also established that some of the valuables recovered were related to another case of housebreaking and theft at a unit along Zehnder Road in Bouna Vista on Wednesday morning. The second case was reported to the police at about 8.20pm on the same day.

Both units broken into do not have any burglar alarm system, although the house along Greenleaf View is fitted with security cameras that aided police investigations.

The two suspects are believed to have gained access into the houses by climbing through unlocked windows.

According to police, doors and gates of both houses were locked.

At a media briefing on Thursday, the police said that there are no current indications that others are involved in the two cases. However, investigations are ongoing and they have not ruled out the possibility that the two suspects are linked to the housebreaking syndicate active in Singapore in mid-2024.

Commander of Clementi Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Serene Chiu, added that the police “will spare no effort to apprehend persons who enter Singapore to commit crime and will deal with them sternly in accordance with the law".

In mid-2024, international criminal syndicates broke into 10 landed properties and stole about $3.85 million in cash and valuables.

Since then, police have stepped up measures to prevent and deter housebreaking at private residential estates. These include additional cameras at strategic locations and frequent patrol.

In the lead-up to the holiday season, the police have also actively engaged residents from private estates and issued crime prevention notices.

Residents are also encouraged to adopt crime prevention measures, such as installing security cameras and burglar alarm systems, to protect themselves and their homes.

The two men will be charged in court on Friday for housebreaking and theft with common intention. If convicted, they may be sentenced to imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and also be liable to a fine.

