2 food delivery riders hospitalised after e-bike collides with motorcycle at Sengkang in epic crash

Two delivery riders were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided at Anchorvale Link.
PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Claudia Tan November 14, 2023 1:47 AM

Two food delivery riders were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided in Sengkang. 

The incident occurred last Saturday (Nov 11) at about 12.15pm, reported Shin Min Daily News

A video of the accident circulating online shows a delivery rider on his e-bike turning right into a side lane along Anchorvale Link. 

The e-bike rider then gets knocked over by another delivery rider who was on a motorcycle, and was flung from his bike. 

The motorcyclist also falls onto the road from the impact. 

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that a 36-year-old and a 43-year-old were taken to the hospital while conscious. The case is currently under investigation. 

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received an alert about a road traffic accident on Saturday.

After arriving at the scene, they conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital. 

