2 food delivery riders hospitalised after e-bike collides with motorcycle at Sengkang in epic crash

Two food delivery riders were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided in Sengkang.

The incident occurred last Saturday (Nov 11) at about 12.15pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A video of the accident circulating online shows a delivery rider on his e-bike turning right into a side lane along Anchorvale Link.

The e-bike rider then gets knocked over by another delivery rider who was on a motorcycle, and was flung from his bike.

The motorcyclist also falls onto the road from the impact.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that a 36-year-old and a 43-year-old were taken to the hospital while conscious. The case is currently under investigation.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received an alert about a road traffic accident on Saturday.

After arriving at the scene, they conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

