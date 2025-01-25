2 lucky punters share $13.3m Toto Reunion draw jackpot

Two lucky punters struck gold during Friday (Jan 24) night's Toto Reunion Draw, sharing the $13.3m prize.

It was previously reported that the jackpot snowballed to $10.8m after there were no winners in the last two draws.

Each punter took home about $6.6m, according to Singapore Pools' website.

The winning numbers were: 9, 10, 18, 35, 43, 49, with 42 as the additional number.

The winning tickets were a $1 Quickpick Ordinary Entry bought from the Tampines Mart Singapore Pools branch, and an iToto System 12 ticket bought online, which costs $33.

Another 29 Group 2 winners won $72,042 each.

Before the draw on Friday night, snaking lines were spotted at several Singapore Pools outlets across the island, as punters rushed to place their bets.

The next Toto draw, with a $1 million jackpot, will be held on Monday (Jan 27).

