Toto Reunion Draw jackpot snowballs to $10.8m after 2 draws with no winners

Punters can look forward to an opportunity to win big in the upcoming Toto draw, just in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

This is because the top prize for the Reunion Toto draw, to be held on Friday (Jan 24), has snowballed to an estimated $10.8 million after no winners were chosen in the last two draws.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the top prize grew from $1.35 million on Jan 16 to $3.38 million on Jan 20.

Singapore Pools branches and authorised retailers will extend their operating hours until 9pm on Jan 24 . Tickets will also be available in $10 and $20 packs at all outlets from Jan 20, 6.10pm.

Punters can also look forward to the Hong Bao Draw, which will reportedly have a jackpot of $12 million. This will be held on the tenth day of the Chinese New Year on Feb 7, reported 8world.

