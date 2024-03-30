2 men caught on video allegedly tampering with carpark gantry barrier to let car through

Parking your vehicle in a public carpark means having to pay a parking fee.

But it seems two men weren't too keen on this rule and were caught on video tampering with the carpark exit gantry.

This was allegedly to allow a vehicle to go through without incurring a parking fee.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (March 29) night and the next day, a video of them fiddling with the exit gantry was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante - SGRV.

In the video, both men, dressed in black T-shirts, can be seen crouching at the gantry before a vehicle arrived.

The electronic LED panel flickered before the barrier eventually rose to allow the car to exit the carpark.

As the duo walked away from the gantry, one of the two men in the video reacted to what they'd done with a wry smile.

The comments section had netizens ridiculing them for not protecting their identities better.

"Wear a mask, at least," one wrote, with regard to their faces being caught on camera.

Others reacted in a more serious manner, mentioning that the police must be alerted of this and that their actions "warrants an arrest".

In July 2019, the Housing Development Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority implemented stiffer fines for payment evasion at Electronic Parking System carparks.

According to URA's website, the fines for not paying carpark fees were raised for motorcycles, cars and heavy vehicles from $25, $50 and $80 to $35, $70 and $100 respectively.

Under Section 425 of Penal Code, causing the destruction of any property, or any such such in any property, can be defined as causing mischief, according to website Singapore Legal Advice.

Whoever commits mischief shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

