2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods

A photo of Apple AirPods cordless earphones. Victims alleged they were cheated by the two people into buying fake AirPods.
PHOTO: Apple
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Two people were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases linked to Apple's wireless AirPods earbuds.

The police said on Wednesday night (Dec 25) that they received multiple reports between Dec 21 and 23 from victims who alleged they were cheated by the two people into buying fake AirPods, when they responded to an online advertisement.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the male suspects, aged 19 and 23, and arrested them on Dec 23.

The police are investigating the two suspects.

Those convicted of the offence of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised the public to take precautions when shopping online.

Consumers should be wary of people selling items at prices that sound too good to be true.

Buyers can also check a seller's track record by reading reviews of his services or contacting past customers.

Consumers should buy goods from authorised dealers and use payment methods that provide arrangements for advance payment to be released to the seller after receiving the item.

ALSO READ: Gear Review: Ugh fine, the AirPods Pro are actually pretty great

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Internet crimes and scams cheating Singapore Police Force

TRENDING

Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
All eyes on Dec 26 &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Vietnam&#039;s internet brides bear brunt of Korea&#039;s immigration bias
Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas &#039;gift&#039; on flight to Australia ⁠- a seat next to Nicole Kidman
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas 'gift' on flight to Australia
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media
Malaysian coach finds out he lost his job - from the media
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES