2 residents standing on ledge shout for help during Geylang condo fire, rescued by SCDF

Two residents were seen shouting for help while standing on a window ledge of a fifth-floor unit amid a blaze at the Sunflower Regency condominium in Geylang, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday (July 29).

Firefighters from Kallang Fire Station, Paya Lebar Fire Station and Central Fire Station responded to the fire at Lorong 20 Geylang at 3.30am.

When the firefighters arrived, a combined platform ladder was utilised to rescue the two residents who had been standing on the ledge for more than ten minutes, according to Shin Min Daily News.

When firefighters entered the unit to extinguish the fire, another individual was found in one of the bedrooms and was brought to safety as the fire was put out with a water jet.

The fire, which involved the unit's living room, left the rest of the home with heat and smoke damage.

Two individuals were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other was sent to Singapore General Hospital.

A firefighter who sustained a minor injury when a piece of false ceiling fell on his neck and shoulder area was also sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital as a precautionary measure, the SCDF stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire in Tampines

A similar incident occurred at Block 872A Tampines Street 86 in October last year.

After a fire broke out in a unit on the fifth storey of the HDB block, three people were seen standing and squatting on window ledges while smoke was seen billowing out from the window.

Responding to queries from Stomp, the SCDF said that they rescued two people who were standing on the ledge using an aerial rescue platform.

The third individual had climbed back into the unit and was brought to safety by firefighters.

The trio were later sent to Singapore General Hospital.

According to the SCDF, this fire was likely caused by the batteries of two personal mobility devices that were being charged in the living room.

