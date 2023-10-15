Naked woman who fell from ledge outside Yishun HDB window 'not a migrant domestic worker', says MOM

A naked woman who was photographed standing on a ledge outside her HDB kitchen window before jumping to her death is not a Filipino domestic worker, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) clarified.

In its Facebook post on Friday (Oct 13), MOM stated that "it is aware of articles and video footage circulating online alleging that a migrant domestic worker had fallen from height in Yishun and passed away. This is untrue. The deceased is not a migrant domestic worker".

MOM also urged members of the public "to refrain from speculation".

The incident occurred at an HDB estate in Yishun on Thursday (Oct 12), reported 8world.

Photos of the incident online showed a naked woman standing on the ledge outside the kitchen window while hanging on to the clothes drying rack.

A priest who was at the scene on Saturday to perform last rites for the woman told 8world that the woman had lived on the 11th floor and was a Singaporean.

When contacted by AsiaOne, a police spokesperson stated that they'd received a call for assistance at about 7.20am at Block 874 Yishun Street 81.

"A 47-year-old woman was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she subsequently passed away," said the police.

The statement added that based on preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Body found hanging outside kitchen window of Bukit Batok flat

In a separate incident on Sept 25 this year, a woman was found hanging outside the kitchen window of a flat in Bukit Batok.

A video circulating on social media had shown an SCDF officer trying to bring the body down from the third floor unit, located at Block 104 Bukit Batok Central.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

ALSO READ: SCDF officers rescue elderly woman standing on ledge of Bukit Batok block

candicecai@asiaone.com