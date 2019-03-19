2 Sats employees suspended after fight on Changi Airport tarmac

Sats said it is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, where two Sats staff - both women - are seen hitting each other.

Two female staff members from ground-handling firm Sats have been suspended following a fight that broke out between them on the tarmac at Changi Airport.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday (March 17).

In the video, two women can be seen locked in a tussle and hitting each other.

Several others can also be seen trying to break up the altercation, with one of them falling onto the ground in the ensuing struggle.

A Sats spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday (March 18) that it was conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

Said the spokesman: "We have zero tolerance for any breach of conduct at the airside. Staff in question will be dealt with in accordance with regulations."

No flights were delayed as a result of the incident.