2 Sats employees suspended after fight on Changi Airport tarmac

2 Sats employees suspended after fight on Changi Airport tarmac
Sats said it is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident, where two Sats staff - both women - are seen hitting each other.
PHOTO: The Straits Times reader
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp
Mar 19, 2019

Two female staff members from ground-handling firm Sats have been suspended following a fight that broke out between them on the tarmac at Changi Airport.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday (March 17).

In the video, two women can be seen locked in a tussle and hitting each other.

Several others can also be seen trying to break up the altercation, with one of them falling onto the ground in the ensuing struggle.

A Sats spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday (March 18) that it was conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

Said the spokesman: "We have zero tolerance for any breach of conduct at the airside. Staff in question will be dealt with in accordance with regulations."

No flights were delayed as a result of the incident.

More about

viral videos Changi Airport
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement