2 Singaporeans arrested on return home after repatriation from Malaysia

Two Singaporean men were among 108 people recently deported from Malaysia upon completion of their detention.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 1), the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) in Johor said 108 people of various nationalities were deported from the Pekan Nanas Immigration Detention Centre to their countries of origin in the fourth week of November.

"Among those deported are 52 Bangladeshis, 25 Indonesians, 11 Thais, nine Vietnamese, nine Pakistanis, and two Singaporeans," JIM said.

According to the department, the detention centre regularly carries out deportation to ensure there is no backlog of detainees who have completed their sentences and are still staying in the country.

On Nov 18, two Singaporeans who were arrested for overstaying were also deported from Malaysia to Singapore.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that the two Singaporeans were deported from Malaysia to Singapore.

"The two Singaporeans were detained at Woodlands Checkpoint and referred to law enforcement agencies upon entry," added ICA.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau for further information.

