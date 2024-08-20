2 Singaporeans injured after brawl with hotel security guard in Phuket

A heated confrontation between two Singaporeans and a security guard of a Phuket hotel landed all three men in hospital.

The fight occurred at the Patong Bay Residence last Thursday (Aug 15) morning, reported Phuket News.

Patong police said they were notified of the brawl at about 4.45am that day. Officers found the two tourists with blood on their faces and clothes sitting along a pavement outside the hotel.

According to the report, the tourists are two Singaporeans Clifton Lau and Nigel Tey, aged 21 and 22 respectively.

An injured security guard named Suphawut Chaladchalam was also sitting near the tourists. He told the police that the Singaporeans had attempted to leave the hotel without paying their bills.

When he advised them to return and complete the mandatory check-out process, one of the men allegedly punched him and flung a bottle at his back.

Suphawut said he then punched the duo several times.

The three men were subsequently taken to Patong Hospital for treatment. Local police are investigating the incident, reported Phuket News.

