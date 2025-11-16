2 wanted Singaporeans, part of 34-man alleged scam ring in Cambodia, arrested; to be charged on Nov 17

Two Singaporean men, aged 27 and 32, who are among the 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) over their alleged involvement in a scam ring operating in Cambodia, were arrested on Sunday (Nov 16).

They were deported to Singapore and arrested on arrival on Sunday.

Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Brian Sie Eng Fa, 32, will be charged in court on Nov 17 for facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group.

In a media statement on Nov 16, the police said that Soh was arrested in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, while Sie was arrested during a raid in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

SPF also acknowledged the close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the three law enforcement agencies.

"The SPF would like to extend our appreciation to Royal Thai Police and Cambodian National Police (CNP) for their strong support, and will continue to work closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend persons who perpetrate scams," the police said.

The duo are among 34 persons wanted by SPF following a joint operation with CNP in Phnom Penh on Sept 9. Their identities were uncovered through further investigation and evidence gathered in Cambodia.

Prohibition of disposal orders have since been issued against them. Their assets, linked to the organised crime group, have also been seized.

Police said they are believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases involving loses of at least $41 million.

If found guilty of the said offence, the duo could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Following the arrest of Soh and Sie, 25 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians are still at large.

