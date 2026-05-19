2 Singaporeans to be charged for alleged involvement in fraudulent registration of corporate SIM cards

Two Singaporean men will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 20) for their alleged involvement in fraudulently registering corporate SIM cards for illicit purposes.

The men, aged 25 and 39, had allegedly registered between 100 and 238 corporate SIM cards in exchange for cash rewards of up to $1,270, the police said on Tuesday (May 19).

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had used their existing companies to purchase the SIM cards in bulk before handing them over to criminal syndicates, who, in turn, use these SIM cards and eSIMs as channels for scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice, among other illicit activities.

Both men face a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both if convicted.

Those convicted of facilitating fraudulent registration of SIM cards may also be given not more than 12 strokes of the cane.

The police also urged members of the public to call its hotline at 1800-255-0000 or make a report at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness if they suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in the registration of SIM cards for illicit purposes.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com