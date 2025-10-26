2 taken to hospital after falling tree hits motorcycle along SLE amid heavy rain

Amid a late-night downpour on Friday (Oct 24) night, a tree collapsed onto the Seletar Expressway (SLE), hitting passing motorcycles and sending two riders to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 10.10pm regarding a road traffic accident on the SLE towards the CTE, just before the Lentor Avenue exit.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, according to SCDF.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook shows heavy rain over the expressway as three motorcycles travel along the right-most lane.

A tree from the central divider then falls over, crashing onto the lane.

One motorcyclist appeared to be hit by the tree, bumping into the central divider, but managed to regain control.

Another was hit but lost control and fell onto the road while the bike skidded forward, producing sparks from the friction.

The incident occurred shortly after PUB issued an alert at 9.21pm on Friday warning of heavy rain across Singapore between 9.45pm and 11.15pm.

Meteorological Service Singapore had earlier cautioned that Sumatra squalls may bring gusty winds and thunderstorms during predawn and early-morning hours on some days for the rest of October.

