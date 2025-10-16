More thundery showers expected in second half of October: Met Service

Thundery showers are expected in the second fortnight of October, due to the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Thursday (Oct 16).

Winds are forecast to be mostly light and variable in direction.

In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds during the predawn hours and morning on some days.

Sumatra squalls are lines of thunderstorms that develop over Indonesia's Sumatra island or the Strait of Malacca and move eastward across the strait, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia.

According to the Met Service, the total rainfall for the second half of October is forecast to be above average.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with lows of around 23 deg C expected on some rainy days.

In the last two weeks of October, inter-monsoon conditions are expected, with low-level winds — predominantly from the southeast or southwest — that have been weakening since June.

During the first half of the month, there were thundery showers in parts of the island mainly in the afternoons on most days.

On Oct 3 morning, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers occurred across many areas, with the highest daily rainfall of 92.8mm recorded around Sunset Way.

In the first half of the month, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 31.7 deg C and 35.2 deg C, with five days recording highs above 34 deg C.

The highest temperature of 35.2 deg C was recorded at Choa Chu Kang on Oct 5.

There was below-average rainfall during this period.

Bedok North experienced rainfall 67 per cent below average, while the area around Jurong recorded rainfall 39 per cent above average.

