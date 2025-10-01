More wet weather expected on most days in first half of October: Met Service

Thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on most days, higher lightning activity, as well as light and variable winds are expected in the first fortnight of October, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 1).

According to the Met Service, these conditions are due to the south-west monsoon coming to an end, and the inter-monsoon season setting in during the first week of October.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of October is expected to be near average over most parts of the island, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 deg C on most days.

In the second half of September, the daily maximum temperatures were above 33 deg C — with localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island on several days.

What is inter-monsoon season?

The inter-monsoon season is a transition period between the two major monsoon seasons — the south-west monsoon and the north-east monsoon.

It occurs twice a year — from April to May, and October to November — and can be recognised by its hot humid days that are not windy, and thundery showers in the afternoon.

Singapore Grand Prix fans need not worry, though, as the four-day outlook suggests that both the qualifying and race nights will be partly cloudy with no rain in sight, for now.

