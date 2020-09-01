2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin

In a gruesome introduction to life, a newborn boy who was discarded like a piece of garbage could have suffocated while trapped inside a tied-up plastic bag in a rubbish bin.

But he showed an instinct for survival by crying loudly to alert two cleaners, who then rescued him from the bin.

Now two women have come forward to offer the infant a home after reading about his traumatic experience in The New Paper yesterday.

Indicating her interest in an e-mail to TNP, Ms Susan Tan, 40, said she works in human resources and lives in a four-room flat with her husband, their two daughters, aged 11 and nine, and a maid.

"It's very sad that someone would throw the baby in the rubbish like this. As much as it is tragic, he is a very lucky baby to have survived," she said in a phone interview.

"I'm willing to take care of him for as long as it takes. But if his parents are found and want him back, I'm also willing to give him back."

Ms Tan added that she is open to adopting the baby but has yet to discuss this with her husband, who is in his 40s and works in maintenance.

"I think my husband would be happy because he would love to have a boy."

The other woman, who gave her name as Ms Wong, said in her e-mail that she sympathises with the plight of the baby, and if no one is found to care for him, she would be glad to do so.

She did not respond to TNP's request for an interview.