2 women in their 20s stole 103 boxes of ART kits worth over $14,000 from Tekka test centre

SINGAPORE - When the police were told that antigen rapid test (ART) kits had been stolen from the Tekka quick test centre (QTC), investigations revealed that two women were allegedly behind their disappearance.

On Friday (April 29), Audrey Sau Qi Ng, 24, and Deng Xiangying, 27, were charged with one count each of dishonest misappropriation of the kits and converting some of the goods to cash.

They are said to have worked together to misappropriate 103 boxes of ART kits worth more than $14,000.

The pair allegedly sold 44 of the boxes online for some $5,300.

They are accused of committing the offences in September and October last year.

The Ministry of Health states on its website that QTCs provide self-paid ART, where the tests will be self-administered and supervised by an approved Covid-19 test provider.

In an earlier statement, police said the pair had been deployed to the Tekka QTC in Little India.

The women were at the Little India Bus Terminal at around 3.40pm on Sept 19 last year when they allegedly converted 103 boxes of ART kits for their own use.

After that, they allegedly sold 44 boxes - an offence under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

In their statement, police said that on Oct 1 last year, officers received a report that ART kits belonging to the Health Promotion Board had been stolen from the Tekka QTC.

The cases involving the pair have been adjourned to next month.

For dishonest misappropriation of property, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

Those convicted of the offence under CDSA can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

