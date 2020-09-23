2 years' jail for policeman who received sexual favours from different women

SINGAPORE - A policeman was sentenced on Wednesday (Sept 23) to two years' jail, after receiving sexual favours from two women who were the subjects of separate police investigations.

Mahendran Selvarajoo, now 32, had pleaded guilty to two counts of corruption and two counts for offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

The court heard that one of the women performed a sex act on him in a multi-storey carpark at Block 590 Ang Mo Kio Street 51 in February last year.

Mahendran, who has been suspended since May 15 last year, had sex with the other woman in a multi-storey carpark at Block 264 Serangoon Central two months later.

The two women cannot be named because of a gag order.

After he was found out, police conducted an investigation and reported the matter on April 30 last year. They also referred the case to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

ALSO READ: Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody

In a statement published earlier, police said they had looked into the case that Mahendran was handling and, after scrutinising all related evidence, found that the integrity of the findings was not compromised.

Police did not specify which case it was.

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. SPF will deal severely with officers who break the law, including charging them in court," SPF said in the statement.

For each count of corruption, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.