$20 box of vegetables 'not even one-third full: Disgruntled customer gets told photo in menu 'meant for reference'

One food delivery customer took to social media recently to express dissatisfaction with their meal, after claiming what was ordered turned out to be "totally different" from the menu.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (May 4), user Nan Wei shared how she had placed a takeaway order with Alijiang at Vivo City through the Deliverychinatown app.

When the food arrived however, she was disappointed by the portion size of a vegetable dish which cost $19.95.

"The [takeaway] box was not even one-third full", Nan Wei said.

"Contacted Deliverychinatown to complain about the pathetic amount of vegetables that was served for what [I] was charged for."

After lamenting that the amount of vegetables served was totally different from the photo shown in the menu, Nan Wei said that the response she got was that the latter is "only meant for reference".

According to screenshots from a series of messages, a representative from Deliverychinatown told Nan Wei said the eatery would not be providing a refund as there were no issues with the portion size.

Nan Wei had also rejected the food delivery company's offer of a $3 voucher for the next order.

"I understand that the amount of food served may differ from what was advertised on the menu, but in this case, the amount served was totally way off," said the disgruntled user in the Facebook post. "This is a total scam".

In the comments, one netizen said that eateries usually sell dishes according to the portion size, and not the size of takeaway containers.

"The chef usually puts the ingredients in the box to measure, and it actually fits the box. Only after cooking, shrink already," another added.

AsiaOne has contacted Nan Wei and Alijiang for more details.

