'20 different types of auntie': Jetstar Asia's 20th anniversary song delights netizens with Singaporean qualities

With a title of "Soar for Singapore", you'd expect something aspirational from this song - but what netizens got was something arguably better.

Airliner Jetstar Asia put out a song for their 20th anniversary on Instagram on Thursday (Aug 1), also earning praise from netizens for its humour.

The music video - which also pays tribute to the upcoming National Day on Aug 9 - has since garnered over 2,000 likes and more than 47,000 views.

In the nearly two-and-a-half minute video, digital creator Scott Van Der Ven takes on multiple roles, first as a plane passenger, then as a flamboyantly dressed older woman, or "auntie".

In the lyrics, Van Der Ven goes down the list of Singaporean habits while disembarking from flights, beginning with the need to go to the toilet.

Portraying an auntie, Van Der Ven also rushes to get their carry-on baggage from the luggage compartment, before blitzing out of the plane to get their check-in luggage from the conveyor belt.

But in order to do so, the auntie had to "use karate" - the video cutting to the auntie persona swinging a handbag at an elderly man.

"Soar for Singapore!" Van Der Ven sings, while the elderly man falls to the ground.

As the man gets to his feet, he says he "kena whack (got hit)" by a "siao za bor (Hokkien for crazy woman)".

The video also appeals to the Singaporean need to purchase things at cheaper prices, suggesting that Jetstar provides low-price options for travelling long distances.

"Come join the club, don't be ya ya papaya (stuck up)", the lyrics also state.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-FaovlMqur/?hl=en[/embed]

'Nice catchy song'

Netizens were captivated by the song, with many expressing support for Van Der Ven and Jetstar Asia.

"Such a nice catchy song!" A user said. "And hilarious, creative storyline."

"Tune going to be in my head for days," another admitted.

Many also affirmed their support for Jetstar, with some claiming that they'll only fly with the airliner going forward.

"I want to apply for Jetstar stewardess just so I can be part of this amazing ad," another user said.

Some users also felt that this song was proof that Van Der Ven is capable of writing a National Day song.

"Let's sign him up for next year National Day song!" A user exclaimed.

Another user also requested: "Please consider Scott for National Day theme song. He writes his own music and can supply 20 different types of auntie."

Van Der Ven, a full-time content creator, told TODAY that he was honoured to be able to represent the airline's campaign while celebrating Singapore's 59th birthday this month.

The 32-year-old Singaporean said he did not expect such a positive response to the music video and was "extremely anxious and stressed" about it.

"I am beyond grateful. Here's to hoping that maybe one day, I'll get to write and sing for National Day," he told TODAY.

Not alone

Jetstar Asia and Van Der Ven aren't the only ones getting in the National Day spirit, however.

A cappella group MICapella also put out their cover of Benjamin Kheng's Not Alone on YouTube in mid-July, featuring their rendition of the song, except in various languages found in Singapore.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuphIf8gPrk[/embed]

Kheng himself also commented on the video, expressing his love for their music video.

A separate YouTube video uploaded by user Legocraze on June 2 also paid tribute to Kheng's song, albeit through the very different medium - the video game, Roblox.

While the song remains the same, Kheng and other characters in the original music video have been replaced with their Roblox counterparts.

"Happy 59th birthday Singapore!" Legocraze wrote. "Remember you all, you're not alone."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XC2Vc7KRqFw[/embed]

ALSO READ: Singapore football cheer remix a hit, just in time for National Day

khooyihang@asiaone.com