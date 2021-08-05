Singapore football cheer remix a hit, just in time for National Day

With this year's National Day Parade postponed to Aug 21, some Singaporeans are finding ways to celebrate the muted long weekend while still in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), and one patriotic music video has been making the rounds online.

Titled P0$P0N – a football cheer remixed into a song – the music video is an energetic yet affecting anthem calling Singaporeans to unite despite the challenges they're facing during the ongoing pandemic.

Produced by popular local podcast group Okletsgo, it has garnered over 110,000 views and 3,000 shares on Dzar Ismail's Facebook page since July 31.

Together with Dyn Norahim and Raja Razie, the trio of former DJs behind the podcast appear prominently in the music video.

In the video, and especially during the chorus, men in red can be seen cheering enthusiastically with national flags easily seen in the background – reminiscent of live football matches in the former National Stadium.

On Instagram, well-known local footballers like Baihakki Khaizan, Shahril Ishak and Irfan Fandi all gave their stamp of approval – even former Singapore Idol Taufiq Batisah sneaked in a comment.

Meanwhile, netizens feel this song should be included as part of National Day celebrations.

It’s such a catchy tune, you’d want to add it to your playlist this August – just don't forget Count On Me, Singapore.

