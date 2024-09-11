20 evacuated amid blaze at Loyang, SCDF efforts still ongoing after a full day

Operations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are still taking place following a fire in Loyang on Tuesday (Sep 10) morning.

The fire, which began at around 7.45am on Tuesday, took place at Digital Realty, a data centre located along 3 Loyang Way.

The SCDF were alerted to the fire at about 8am.

"The fire involved lithium-ion batteries housed in battery rooms on the third floor of a four-storey building," the SCDF said in response to AsiaOne's queries.

Four water jets were deployed to combat the fire while the sprinkler system was activated in the building.

Around 20 individuals were evacuated from the building prior to the arrival of the SCDF. No injuries were reported.

An unmanned firefighting robot was also deployed for a damping down operation to cool the batteries, the SCDF stated, also highlighting that this would likely be a "prolonged operation".

No reported injuries

Digital Realty, an international real estate firm, operates three data centres locally.

Two of these centres are in Loyang, while the last is in Jurong.

There were protocols in place in the event of fire which were utilised when the fire alarm went off, a spokesperson from Digital Realty told CNA.

"All on-site personnel were safely evacuated by 8.15am and no injuries are reported," the spokesperson said.

"We swiftly notified and advised impacted customers to activate their business continuity plans."

Although the company declined to state what clients were affected by the blaze, CNA reported that disruptions were experienced by Lazada, Bytedance and Alibaba Cloud.

