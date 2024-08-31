More than 20 explosions heard: Cars ablaze in massive fire at Golden Mile Tower rooftop carpark

A fire broke out at Golden Mile Tower at Beach Road this afternoon (Aug 31), with social media users on Facebook, X and TikTok sharing photos and videos of thick smoke coming out of the building shortly after 1pm.

Multiple vehicles parked in close proximity on the rooftop carpark were on fire. They appear to be of the same make.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Mass Decontamination Vehicle (MDV), a pump ladder and a Red Rhino Light Fire Attack Vehicle, as well as several police Fast Response Cars were seen along Beach Road.

AsiaOne spoke to an eyewitness named Chua, whose office Welcab.sg is on the 14th floor of Golden Mile Tower overlooking the 6th floor carpark.

“I was coming from lunch at about 12.40pm when I noticed the first three Honda N-Van cars parked at the lower right corner on fire. By then, the first police vehicle was already on the scene and the officers were seen quickly making calls. We started evacuating shortly after,” said Chua.

He added that more than 20 explosions were heard.

SCDF said in a statement posted on Facebook that the SCDF extinguished the multiple-car fire with two water jets. It added preliminary findings indicate the cars were not electric vehicles.

Forty-five people were evacuated from the premises by the police and SCDF, and three persons were assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

A photo of the aftermath provided to AsiaOne by Chua showed 31 vehicles damaged by the fire.

According to AsiaOne's checks with three car workshops and used car dealers, the damaged vehicles appear to be the Honda N-Van model, which has an Open Market Value of around $16,000.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

