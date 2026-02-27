A-level 2025 results: 94.7% of students score at least 3 H2 passes

Of the 10,977 students who sat for the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge A-level examinations, 10,393 or 94.7 per cent attained three or more H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper, said the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board on Friday (Feb 27).

This is slightly up from 94.2 per cent for the 2024 cohort.

The 2025 cohort, which received their results at 2.30pm, is also the first to sit for the examinations under the revised computation method of the University Admission Score (UAS).

Under the revised system, the fourth content-based subject is included only if it improves the candidates' final UAS score. Project work, which is now a pass/fail subject, has been excluded from this computation.

MOE and SEAB reiterated that the changes were introduced to give students "greater agency" in calibrating their learning load for better holistic development and student well-being.

"They are also meant to encourage students to pursue their learning interests, such as in choosing their fourth content-based subject and project work topic by interest, without being overly concerned about examination grades," the ministry and board added.

Students who wish to apply for admission to autonomous universities and for their scholarships may do so via the respective universities' websites, which also contain information on the respective universities' admissions requirements and processes.

There is no need to submit a hard copy of their results certificate.

Those who wish to further their studies at the polytechnics can apply directly to the polytechnics from Feb 25 to March 10, or later in August. The matriculation for both application windows are in April and October respectively.

Students are also encouraged to find out more information on education and career pathways on MOE's CourseFinder (moe.gov.sg/coursefinder) and MySkillsFuture Student Portal (go.gov.sg/mysfpreu) websites.

Besides consulting their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in their respective schools about their next steps, they can also make an ECG counselling appointment via the ECG Centre @ MOE at go.gov.sg/moe-ecg-centre.

The centre offers online or phone counselling services from Feb 23 to March 19, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

