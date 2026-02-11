Tampines BTO projects most popular in Feb 2026 HDB sales exercise

Applications for the February 2026 Built-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise reached nearly three times the number of flats launched as at 5pm on Wednesday (Feb 11) — the last day of the application — said national development minister Chee Hong Tat.

In a Facebook post at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, Chee said a total of 14,052 applications have been received for the 4,692 BTO flats.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) portal at 7pm showed that most three-room and bigger flats on offer received at application rate of below 1.0 by first-timer families.

The exception was in Tampines, where two projects — Tampines Bliss and Tampines Nova — saw application rates of between 3.4 and 6.8 by first-timer families.

Tampines Bliss saw 536 applicants for the 80 three-room flats, while there were 3,260 application for the 337 four-room flats for both Tampines projects.

There were also more applicants for the three-room flats offered at Sembawang Deck — a project with a shorter wait time — and for four-room flats at Redhill Peaks in Bukit Merah. Their application rates are at 1.3 and 2.0 respectively.

The median application rate for first-timer singles was 6.7, with Tampines Nova and Redhill Peaks seeing applications above the median rate.

Writing in his Facebook post, the minister said that a lower rate means a higher chance of success for applicants.

He assured Singaporeans that HDB will continue to build a robust supply of flats and a good mix of housing options.

"Home buyers can look forward to about 6,900 flats across Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands in the June 2026 sales exercise," Chee added.

The February 2026 sales exercise will end at 11.59pm on Wednesday (Feb 11).

[[nid:729412]]

editor@asiaone.com