HDB to launch 4,700 BTO flats for sale in February; 1 in 4 have shorter wait times of less than 3 years

A total of 1,316 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats to be launched by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in the February 2026 sales exercise will be Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats.

In a media release on Saturday (Jan 30), HDB said the SWT flats will be offered across three projects in Tampines and Sembawang, with the shortest wait time being just one year and 11 months.

The other two SWT projects will have wait times of two years and eight months, and two years and nine months respectively.

A total of 4,692 BTO flats will be offered during the exercise, with two projects each in Tampines and Sembawang, one in Bukit Merah and another in Toa Payoh.

Tampines Bliss, Tampines Nova and Sembawang Deck are the three SWT projects that will be launched in this month's sales exercise.

Tampines Bliss, bordered by Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 22, will take just one year and 11 months to complete.

The project offers 284 units of 3-room and 4-room flats, and will also host an eating house and a preschool. There will also be a green corridor to connect residents to the Tampines Park Connector, Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Town Park.

Tampines Nova, at the heart of Tampines Central, is another SWT project — with a wait time of two years and eight months. It will comprise 255 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats, and have a central courtyard and rooftop garden for community gardening.

The last SWT project, Sembawang Deck, is located in the new Sembawang North housing area. It will have 777 units of 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats. The development will have a preschool, eating house, minimart and shops.

More details on the non-SWT projects, including the 1,151-unit Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh, will be shared during the upcoming sales exercise. This includes their classification categories.

In tandem with the sales exercise, HDB will also offer over 4,300 balance flats in a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise.

This is a 40 per cent increase from the 3,000 units that HDB had committed previously.

About one in five of the SBF flats have been completed, while the rest are under construction.

Last year, the median application rates for first-timer families applying for 3-room and larger BTO flats dropped from nearly 7 times in 2020 to between 1.1 and 1.9 times in 2025.

