21 months' probation for poly student who tried to watch schoolmate shower in toilet

SINGAPORE - Yet another tertiary student is in trouble over a voyeuristic act that took place in school.

Republic Polytechnic (RP) student Tee Ze Qian, 18, was on Wednesday (June 17) put on 21 months' probation for entering a female toilet in his school and trying to watch a schoolmate in a shower.

Tee was also ordered by District Judge Kan Shuk Weng to perform 80 hours of community service.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass and attempting to insult the woman's modesty. She cannot be named because of a gag order to protect her identity.

One other charge of possessing obscene films was taken into consideration during sentencing by the district judge.

Earlier this month, RP student Rayson Chee Rui Sheng was placed on 18 months' probation for taking upskirt videos of multiple women at different places, including his own school.

As part of his sentence, he has to also remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 100 hours of community service.

In March, Singapore Polytechnic student Chan Wei Lun, 20, was charged with one count of insulting a woman's modesty.

Chan had allegedly used a mobile phone to take a video of a woman while she was using a toilet on campus.

There have been also a number of cases over the last two years involving students from Nanyang Polytechnic, the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University who took videos or photos of their victims in public places.

In Tee's case, he followed a woman, also a student from the school, into the female toilet at RP's swimming complex on April 30.

The court heard that he had paced back and forth along the corridor, while checking that no one was in the area, before going in.

Tee was spotted by the woman outside the shower cubicle when she left it to retrieve something.

He said he had entered the toilet by mistake, apologised and left.

The polytechnic's discipline master alerted the police and Tee was arrested two days later.

Tee admitted that he had intended to watch a female student in the shower. He has been suspended by RP since May 2019.

The polytechnic has also provided both Tee and the woman with counselling support, a spokesman said.

"RP takes a strong view against sexual misconduct on campus, and we will not hesitate to mete out disciplinary action against any student found guilty of misconduct," the spokesman added.

For insulting the modesty of his schoolmate, Tee could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.

He could also have been jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500 for committing criminal trespass.

