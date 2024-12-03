21-year-old man found dead at NTU hostel
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
A man was found dead at Tanjong Hall, a hostel at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).
The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 64 Nanyang Crescent at about 7.45am on Tuesday (Dec 3).
A 21-year-old man was found lying motionless at the scene. He was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Investigations are ongoing.
AsiaOne has contacted NTU for more information.
