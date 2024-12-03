21-year-old man found dead at NTU hostel

A man was found dead at Tanjong Hall, a hostel at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The police told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 64 Nanyang Crescent at about 7.45am on Tuesday (Dec 3).

A 21-year-old man was found lying motionless at the scene. He was pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted NTU for more information.

