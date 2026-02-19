21.1 deg C on Jurong Island: Temperature dips in Singapore as wet weather continues

Tropical weather seems to be taking a backseat at this time of the year as heavy rains batter parts of Singapore, causing temperatures to dip.

Temperatures across the Republic continued to fall on Thursday (Feb 19), with thunderstorms over southern, western and central areas in the late afternoon and alerts for flash floods by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Amid the wet weather, temperature reached a low of 21.1 deg C on Jurong Island according to data from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) at 9.07pm.

The highest temperature recorded at the time was 23.2 deg C at the East Coast Parkway region.

The country's coldest temperature of 19.4 deg C was recorded in 1934 and 1989, according to records from the NEA.

According to the MSS' latest media advisory on Monday, wet weather is expected to continue across the island in the afternoon and evening for the next few days before transitioning into relatively drier weather.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with a high of around 34 deg C on some days over the next two weeks, MSS said.

