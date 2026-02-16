Thundery showers expected over CNY holidays, drier days to follow for rest of the month

It will be a wet and stormy Chinese New Year, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Feb 16).

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast over most parts of the island in the afternoon and evening during the first few days of the second half of the month.

According to the weatherman, the period of moderate and thundery showers will be succeeded by relatively drier conditions, though brief localised thundery showers may still occur on several afternoons.

The first half of February saw more showers compared to the second half of January, with localised, short-duration showers occurring over most parts on several afternoons.

Temperatures remained between 32 and 33 deg c on most days — with a high of 34.7 deg C recorded at Jurong Island on Feb 4.

On Feb 5, widespread thundery showers affected many areas, with a total rainfall of 108.6mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the first half of February — at the Jurong Pier area.

