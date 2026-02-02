Thundery showers expected to return in first week of February

Two weeks after relatively drier weather returned to Singapore, the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Feb 3) said that rain is likely to return in the middle of the first week of February.

Thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days of the second half of the first week of February.

According to the weatherman, these showers may extend into the evenings on a few of these days.

For the first fortnight of February, the total rainfall is expected to be near average over most parts of the island — with daily maximum temperatures between 32 and 34 deg C on most days.

The second half of January saw dry weather with localised short-duration showers over parts of the islands in the afternoon on a few days.

Temperatures were relatively cool — at between 32 and 33 deg C on most days — with a high of 33.5 deg C recorded at Jurong Island and Paya Lebar on Jan 24 and Jan 31 respectively.

On Jan 16, moderate to heavy showers affected the southern and western parts of Singapore in the late afternoon and evening, with a total rainfall of 54.8mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of January — at Lim Chu Kang.

Prevailing winds and hotspots up north

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has continued to detect "persistent hotspots" around Singapore, including to its north.

On Sunday (Feb 1), the agency said that the hotspots were detected during its satellite pass made at around 1.50pm, adding that no smoke plumes were visible from the hotspots detected around the island.

Last week, residents in Singapore observed smoke haze on some nights and mornings after a peatland fire in Kota Tinggi spread to affect about 99.54ha of land.

On Jan 28, Assistant Fire Commissioner Muhammad Al Mustakim Abdul Hady, deputy director at Johor's fire and rescue department told Bernama that "smoke hasn't reached Singapore's airspace".

The fire, which started on Jan 23, was brought under control on Jan 29.

As at 5pm on Monday, Singapore's 1-hour PM2.5 reading remains in the normal band.

[[nid:728309]]

editor@asiaone.com