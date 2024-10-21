Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

22 crew members rescued from burning tanker in East Johor Straits

22 crew members rescued from burning tanker in East Johor Straits
The Malta-flagged tanker encountered an engine room fire on Monday (Oct 21). No injuries were reported.
PHOTO: Facebook/SCDF
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONOctober 21, 2024 10:12 AMBySean Ler

Some 22 crew members were rescued from a burning tanker anchored off the East Johor Straits, within Singapore waters.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that they were alerted to the fire on board the Malta-flagged tanker Med Atlantic at 10.30am on Monday (Oct 21).

The fire started in the engine room.

Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tug boats were deployed on-scene to render assistance and ensure navigational safety.

An MPA patrol craft, two police coast guard craft and two tugboats were also deployed to render assistance and ensure navigational safety, MPA added.

According to a media statement by MPA, all 22 crew members have disembarked the vessel, and are reported to be safe with no injuries.

According to ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic, the Med Atlatic's position was last tracked (east) off Changi Village.

MPA also said that there is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area. It is also issuing navigational broadcasts for passing vessels to keep clear of the incident area. 

Based on ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic, the Med Atlatic is about 0.6 nautical miles (about 1.1km) to the east of Changi Airport. 

The Singapore Food Agency is also monitoring the situation closely as there are fish farms located off the coast of Pulau Ubin and Changi village.

The agency has advised fish farms in the vicinity to take precautionary measures.

ALSO READ: Shell's oil leak: Avoid swimming near beaches of East Coast Park, Kusu Island, St John's Island and Lazarus Island

editor@asiaone.com 

MPA (Maritime and Port AuthorityAccidents - MaritimeMaritime and ShippingMinistry of Transport
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.