22-year-old e-scooter rider pleads guilty to causing death of elderly cyclist in 2019 crash

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter rider pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 4) to causing the death of an elderly cyclist in a 2019 accident.

Malaysian Hung Kee Boon, 22, had faced several charges including causing the death of Madam Ong Bee Eng, 64, by performing a rash act.

The Singapore permanent resident on Tuesday also admitted to one count of riding a non-compliant personal mobility device (PMD), which is an offence under the Active Mobility Act.

One other charge for riding an unregistered PMD will be taken into consideration by Principal District Judge Victor Yeo during sentencing.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Sept 21, 2019.

Hung was riding an e-scooter on a cycling path near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at estimated speeds of between 27kmh and 43kmh. The speed limit on cycling paths is 25kmh.

Madam Ong was at the time riding her bicycle across the path towards a nearby zebra crossing. Hung failed to avoid the logistics assistant packer in time and collided with her.

Madam Ong was flung onto the ground. She was found unconscious and bleeding from her head by passers-by who had rushed to the scene.

Both Hung and her were taken to hospital.

Madam Ong was later found to have suffered various injuries, including to her brain and face. She slipped into a coma and died four days later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dillon Kok urged the court on Tuesday to jail Hung for at least three months.

Among other things, the DPP noted that Hung's e-scooter was "grossly non-compliant".

Defence lawyers Ng Shi Yang and Kimberley Pah, who are representing Hung pro bono, asked the court to call for a report assessing their client's suitability for probation.

Hung is expected to be sentenced on May 20.

For causing Madam Ong's death by a rash act, Hung can be jailed for up to five years or fined, or both.

Offenders guilty of riding a non-compliant PMD on a public path can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.