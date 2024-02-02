$2.20 'cai fan'? It's a miscalculation, Bukit Panjang stall owner says

A plate of cai fan, that caused quite a stir on social media recently, is certainly not cheaper than those found in schools' canteens.

After a netizen shared the supposed rare discovery on Reddit on Jan 27, 8 World reported that they visited the food court at Bukit Panjang Community Club - to find out for themselves if the plate of economy rice there is actually $2.20.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, one of the stall's employees, a chef surnamed Chen, said that the pricing of the economy rice - consisting of tofu, a vegetable side, a chicken drumstick, and some curry - is a big misunderstanding.

"The boss just hired a new worker, whose Mandarin isn't good," the 43-year-old said. "I think he must have miscalculated the price of the cai fan.

"That plate of cai fan should be $4.70."

Chen said that the dishes in the stall are priced individually with rice at 60 cents, bean sprouts and vegetables at 80 cents.

The prices of vegetables with fried meat will be higher, he added.

The stall employee said that some diners went to enquire about the "cheap" cai fan after they read from news reports, adding that they would understand that it is a miscalculation after hearing his explanation.

Regulars will know the actual prices: Chen

While this latest revelation might induce disappointing groans from netizens, Chen said that regulars of the stall will know the actual pricing of the food.

Another staff member, who declined to be named, said: "I've been working here for more than 10 years. Those who come to buy meals are regular customers or people who work nearby. They know our prices well."

A customer, surnamed Chen, told 8 World that the price of her three-dish economy rice is $3.50 - which she found to be reasonable.

Another regular, surnamed Ye, agreed: "I've been coming here to buy food for several months, and the price has always been around $3 to $4, which is an acceptable range."

Receiving a 4.1 star Google review, the economy rice stall at that community club offers a variety of dishes at a reasonable price, many diners noted.

