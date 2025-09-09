232, including 14 Kpod abusers, caught in first week of enhanced penalties for vaping

In the first week after changes to anti-vaping laws saw stiffer penalties for vaping kick in, 232 people were caught for related offences, said the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (Sept 8).

Of the 232, 14 were in possession of e-vaporisers laced with etomidate, also known as Kpods.

Test results for the vapes in possession by another 11 individuals are pending.

"The 232 individuals caught for vaping offences have been issued with Notices of Composition on the spot," said the authorities, adding that three of the 14 Kpod abusers have been served notices to attend rehabilitation for up to six months, in lieu of prosecution.

According to the authorities, the trio will undergo programmes that focus on education, counselling and support to help individuals overcome their addiction.

Meanwhile, HSA charged a Kpod trafficker on Sept 8 with trafficking after about 50 e-vaporisers were seized from him during a vehicle search on Saturday (Sept 6).

The accused, 40-year-old Khor Boon Chun Derek, was seen behaving suspiciously at Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Police later found him in possession of a vape and a pod, with checks on his mobile phone revealing that he was allegedly involved in e-vaporiser trafficking.

The case was referred to HSA, and the e-vaporisers and pods were uncovered after a vehicle search.

If convicted for trafficking under the new anti-vaping laws, Khor could face a jail term of between two and 10 years and two to five strokes of the cane.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that an estimated 6,000 e-vaporisers and related components were voluntarily disposed of by members of the public under the "Bin the Vape" initiative.

The initiative has since ended on Aug 31.

Ong also thanked public agencies and the public for coming together to support Singapore's anti-vaping efforts.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

