24-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist dies in Singapore en route to work; family seeks witnesses

A 24-year-old Malaysian man died on his way to work in Singapore, leaving his family devastated as they never had a chance to see him one last time.

The accident occurred on Wednesday (Oct 2) at 8am at the junction of Admiralty Road and Woodlands Centre Road, reported 8world.

The victim, Wang Fuhan (transliteration), was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital unconscious after his motorcycle collided with a lorry.

Wang's 46-year-old mother, Lin, who works in Singapore, rushed to the hospital but found that her son had died from his injuries. His death comes four days before his 25th birthday.

The victim's father and sister travelled to Singapore from Malaysia that afternoon and were left in shock over his death.

A Facebook post by Singapore Road Accident shows Wang's damaged motorcycle scattered on the left side of a blue lorry. Wang could be seen lying face up on the road unconscious with his pants torn.

Wang's cousin, surnamed Chen, shared that the former had been working at a warehouse in Singapore for about three years and that he was heading there at the time of his accident, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Wang was from Perak.

She added that her cousin was kind and would send most of his salary home to his parents and grandparents.

The family is appealing for witnesses who can share dashcam footages of the accident.

Wang's cousin said the family wishes to uncover the truth in order to come to terms with his death, reported 8world.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed the accident when contacted by Lianhe Zaobao.

The police said a 24-year-old male rider was sent to the hospital and later died of his injuries. Investigations are still ongoing, said the police.

