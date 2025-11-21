16-year-old among 250 being investigated for scams totalling over $7.74 million

A 16-year-old was among 250 people who are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, where victims reportedly lost more than $7.74 million.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation between Nov 7 and 20, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement on Friday (Nov 21).

A total of 84 women and 166 men, aged between 16 and 79, are believed to be involved in more than 950 cases of scams, comprising mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, the offence of money laundering carries an imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019, the offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Scammers, syndicate members face mandatory caning

Parliament passed amendments to Singapore's criminal law on Tuesday (Nov 4), one that will see scammers subjected to mandatory caning.

Under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, scammers and those who recruit or participate in scam syndicates face between six and 24 strokes of the cane.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

