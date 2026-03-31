28-year-old who threw eggs at police brought back to Punggol HDB block scene

A man accused of making prank calls to the police and throwing eggs at responding police officers was brought back to the scene of his alleged crime just after 10am on Tuesday (March 31) morning.

Davin Lian Ke Xiang, 28, is also accused of making at least 18 prank calls reporting criminal activities, which turned out to be false.

On three separate occasions — March 15, March 21, and March 22 — he allegedly threw eggs at responding officers after they got out of their police vehicles at Block 296 Punggol Central.

The calls were made through a mobile phone line fraudulently obtained using a lost identity card.

Lian was wearing a white collared T-shirt, black shorts and a mask covering his entire face as he was brought to the crime scene.

He was also taken up to the fifth floor at one point, and he later spent about 10 minutes answering questions from investigators.

Throughout the morning, Lian was seen avoiding eye contact by hanging his head low.

He will return to court on Wednesday (April 1), where he will be charged with vandalism.

If found guilty of his vandalism charge, he faces a fine of up to $2,000 or up to three years' jail, along with caning of between three and eight strokes.

This is not Lian's first brush with the law since in September 2023, he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ jail and three strokes of the cane after being found guilty of extorting a man he engaged in consensual sex. He also bit a police officer who was arresting him on his leg.

Prior to that, he was also jailed for making false communications to the police in 2022.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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