2am Shopee delivery wakes man, making him wonder if drivers are overworked

A man was roused from slumber when he received multiple text messages on his phone from a Shopee Xpress delivery man in the wee hours of Thursday (Nov 30) morning.

Unhappy that his sleep was interrupted, the man, who only wanted to be identified as Tan, took to Facebook to voice his grievances about the untimely delivery.

"This is clearly a problem with Shopee and their delivery fleet working their drivers to the bone," wrote the 33-year-old.

Tan said he was woken up by "rapid vibrations" on his phone at around 2am.

Checking his phone, he saw a string of text messages from a Shopee Xpress delivery man informing him that his parcel had been placed outside his home.

"Nobody needs parcel notification of delivery at 2am, and what is he doing even delivering things at this ungodly hour?" Tan wondered.

In his post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, Tan included screenshots of the text messages he received from the delivery man, as well as photos of the parcel.

When Tan mentioned that it was 2am, the delivery man responded: "Yes, sad for me man. Sick and still have to clear finish my load (sic)."

According to Tan, the same delivery man had delivered another parcel to his home just the night before. "But today he broke the record. I don't want to blame him but seriously bro."

"Waking up to a parcel does not feel like Christmas when it's 2am."

Speaking to AsiaOne about the incident, Tan shared that it was his first time receiving a parcel this late at night.

"I went back to bed [after reading the message]. The item was left outside because I didn't want to wake my baby."

Tan also said he has given feedback to Shopee.

Late night deliveries?

It appears that Tan might not be the only one receiving late night deliveries in Singapore.

Last year, a Reddit user took to the forum to ask if it was normal for delivery companies to make deliveries at odd hours, as he had received a Shopee Xpress parcel at 1am.

"I'm happy that my parcel arrived a day earlier but wondering if the delivery personnel are overworked," wrote the user.

Replying to the question, another Redditor explained that delivery personnel might be freelancers, and hence might make deliveries at odd hours to suit their schedules.

According to Shopee's job description for delivery riders, working hours are from 12pm to 10pm, five days a week.

AsiaOne has contacted Shopee for more information.

READ ALSO: 'If you are lazy, don't work': Man rants about courier dropping off his parcel at residents' committee centre

claudiatan@asiaone.com